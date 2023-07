A new battery technology that uses the rusting process to store energy will soon be tested in Minnesota. Developed by Form Energy, a startup backed by Bill Gates Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the demonstration battery is being built at a 10 MW scale and will go online in 2025, Recharge News reported.

As the world looks to renewable sources of energy to move away from fossil fuels, it also needs large-scale energy storage solutions to tide over the intermittency of renewable power generation.

Companies like Tesla have jumped in to offer massive storage solutions but lithium-ion batteries are expensive at those scales. Moreover, lithium-ion batteries are not suitable for long-term storage or staying charged up for prolonged periods of time.