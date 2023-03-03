Bill Gates blames people for making Microsoft’s Bing AI look 'stupid'

"The technology most people are playing with, it's a generation old. It's the version three compared to what's integrated into Bing, which some journalists have and will be opened up more broadly," he said in the interview.

Earlier, several users expressed worry about the Microsofts Bing AI chatbot after it responded to queries in a disturbing and "unhinged" manner. The company, meanwhile, did school the bot after complaints were raised.

According to Microsoft, if users speak to Bing for an extended period, Bing may be "provoked" into responding unexpectedly.

Gates noted during the chat with FT that Bing still makes errors and says "crazy things" but added that this requires "you to provoke it quite a bit."

'AI to play a big role'

The co-founder of Microsoft thinks that although AI is anticipated to result in some workforce displacement, it will also increase efficiency and play a significant role in renewable energy sources.

Over the next two years, according to Gates, the accuracy and capabilities of AI are projected to increase quickly.

Gates disclosed his active participation in Microsoft's OpenAI Services, which enable businesses to employ ChatGPT tech and other AI capabilities.