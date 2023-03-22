Enchanted by ChatGPT, Bill Gates calls AI 2nd revolutionary tech after GPU

"In my lifetime, I've seen two demonstrations of technology that struck me as revolutionary," he wrote in the blog titled "The Age of AI has begun."

"The first time was in 1980, a graphical user interface" demo, inspiring the future direction of Microsoft."

And the "second big surprise" was in 2022 when Gates challenged OpenAI ChatGPT to pass the Advanced Placement biology exam, he said.

"I thought the challenge would keep them busy for two or three years. They finished it in just a few months."

AI is fundamental

ChatGPT is designed to respond to online questions naturally and human-likely. In January 2023, Microsoft invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, initially intended to be a non-profit.

The company offers some AI tools for sale via Azure cloud services, other than recently powering its entire MS Office suite with GPT-4 tech.

Similar to the invention of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the internet, and the mobile phone, the development of AI is "fundamental," said Gates.

It will alter the way that people communicate with one another, travel, learn, and work. That will change how entire industries operate. He continued that businesses will stand out depending on how well they use it.

Gates is the latest tech titan to declare that current developments in AI have caused a significant shift in the technology sector.