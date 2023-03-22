Enchanted by ChatGPT, Bill Gates calls AI 2nd revolutionary tech after GPU
Artificial intelligence (AI) is the second truly significant technological revolution in Bill Gates' 67 years of life, according to him.
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, expressed his admiration for technology in his Tuesday blog and predicted that the development of AI would be as important as the invention of the computer or the internet.
"In my lifetime, I've seen two demonstrations of technology that struck me as revolutionary," he wrote in the blog titled "The Age of AI has begun."
"The first time was in 1980, a graphical user interface" demo, inspiring the future direction of Microsoft."
And the "second big surprise" was in 2022 when Gates challenged OpenAI ChatGPT to pass the Advanced Placement biology exam, he said.
"I thought the challenge would keep them busy for two or three years. They finished it in just a few months."
AI is fundamental
ChatGPT is designed to respond to online questions naturally and human-likely. In January 2023, Microsoft invested billions of dollars in OpenAI, initially intended to be a non-profit.
The company offers some AI tools for sale via Azure cloud services, other than recently powering its entire MS Office suite with GPT-4 tech.
Similar to the invention of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the internet, and the mobile phone, the development of AI is "fundamental," said Gates.
It will alter the way that people communicate with one another, travel, learn, and work. That will change how entire industries operate. He continued that businesses will stand out depending on how well they use it.
Gates is the latest tech titan to declare that current developments in AI have caused a significant shift in the technology sector.
He follows in the footsteps of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in stating that data-based machine learning can potentially transform whole industries.
A balanced approach to discuss AI
"Superintelligent AIs are in our future. Compared to a computer, our brains operate at a snail's pace," said Gates.
"It will be able to do everything that a human brain can, but without any practical limits on the size of its memory or the speed at which it operates. This will be a profound change."
Bill Gates advocates for a balanced approach to discussing artificial intelligence, considering its potential benefits and "fears."
He also advocates for government and philanthropic investment in AI tools for education and health in developing countries.
However, not everyone agrees with Gates. Previously, celebrated personalities from art and literature, Noam Chomsky and Steven Spielberg called the evolution of ChatGPT-like technology a "banality of evil."
Meanwhile, Google has launched Bard AI in the United Kingdom and the United States, a ChatGPT competitor that is sure to stoke the AI rivalry between Google and Microsoft.
Sophy Wong, a multi-disciplinary designer specializing in wearable technology and digital fabrication for creative expression, spills the tea on becoming a wearable fashion designer.