Bill Gates 'excited' about the prospects of AI and ChatGPT, here's why

Microsoft was an early investor in the company, and it recently announced a multi-billion dollar investment to further its software developments. Gates, who left the board of directors at Microsoft in 2020, still devotes "about 10% of his time at its Redmond, Washington headquarters, meeting with product teams."

Talking about the possibilities of ChatGPT, Gates said that the possibility of it being utilized as a "math tutor that’s available to inner city students, or medical advice that’s available to people in Africa who during their life, generally wouldn’t ever get to see a doctor, that’s pretty fantastic."

The advancements in AI are comparable to technology milestones

The technology pioneer compared the developments in AI to the invention of personal computers without a graphic interface, the systems with it (Windows and Mac), and the advent of the internet.

"It’s pretty stunning that what I'm seeing in AI just in the last 12 months is every bit as important as the PC, the PC with GUI [graphical user interface], or the internet. As the four most important milestones in digital technology, this ranks up there."

Gates added that he expects many new entrants to the field of AI. "In fact, you know, part of what's amazing is that there’ll be a lot of entrants into this space. But what OpenAI has done is very, very impressive."