Two significant projects launched by Bill Gates-backed enterprises are claimed to be accelerating the clean energy revolution in the United States.

TerraPower, which he launched in 2008, is planning to develop a next-generation nuclear power station called 'Natrium,' which might be operational by 2030, according to a blog by the billionaire investor and Microsoft co-founder on Friday.

"The world needs to make a big bet on nuclear," Gates said in the blog. "None of the other clean sources are as reliable, and none of the other reliable sources are as clean."

The Natrium project will employ liquid sodium to cool its reactor instead of conventional coolant water to address the major issues that nuclear energy presents.