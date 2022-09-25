Bill Gates' and Samsung's prototype toilet can turn your poop into ashes

It seems Samsung has stepped up to the challenge with its new toilet.

“During three years of research and development, SAIT worked on the basic design and developed the component and modular technology, leading to the successful development of a prototype for household use. The product is energy-efficient with effluent treatment capability, and meets the performance required by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for commercialization for a household-use reinvented toilet,” wrote Samsung in its statement.

“The core technologies developed by Samsung include heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste and make the released effluent and solids safe for the environment. The system enables the treated water to be fully recycled. Solid waste is dehydrated, dried and combusted into ashes, while liquid waste is treated through a biological purification process.”

Samsung added that it plans to offer royalty-free licenses of the toilet’s patents to developing countries and continue to provide close consultation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help bring the technologies to mass production. The firm further added that the two organizations will work together to identify industry partners willing to commercialize the technology, after making the design more efficient for mass production.

Playing venture capitalist

According to the World Health Organization and UNICEF, about 3.6 billion people are forced to use unsafe sanitation facilities, resulting in half a million children under age 5 dying every year from diarrheal diseases caused by limited access to safe water and hygiene. Through its Reinvent the Toilet Challenges, the Gates Foundation has played the role of venture capitalist to spark technological advancements to solve the world’s severe sanitation problems.