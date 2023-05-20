This Bill Gates-backed technology could be the future of solar

A new company backed by Bill Gates is aiming to commercialize perovskite panels in order to make solar energy extremely viable. CubicPV, based in Massachusetts and Texas, is supported by Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

The firm is currently engineering new solar panels consisting of a bottom silicon layer and a top perovskite layer resulting in an efficiency of 30 percent.

This is according to a report by CNBC published on Saturday.

CEO Frank van Mierlo of CubicPV told the news outlet the company’s perovskite chemistry and its low-cost manufacturing method for the silicon layer mean the firm makes economical sense.