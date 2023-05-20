This Bill Gates-backed technology could be the future of solar

This Bill Gates-backed technology could be the future of solarIt's building perovskite panels.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 20, 2023 10:27 AM ESTCreated: May 20, 2023 10:27 AM ESTinnovationIllustration of a modern perovskite high performance solar cell module.audioundwerbung/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new company backed by Bill Gates is aiming to commercialize perovskite panels in order to make solar energy extremely viable. CubicPV, based in Massachusetts and Texas, is supported by Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures.The firm is currently engineering new solar panels consisting of a bottom silicon layer and a top perovskite layer resulting in an efficiency of 30 percent. This is according to a report by CNBC published on Saturday.CEO Frank van Mierlo of CubicPV told the news outlet the company’s perovskite chemistry and its low-cost manufacturing method for the silicon layer mean the firm makes economical sense. Related Bill Gates-backed startup is using robots to build enormous solar farms The 8 most innovative technologies in renewable energy A novel use of solar panel material can substantially upgrade durability See Also And people are starting to take notice. Just last month, the Department of Energy revealed that CubicPV will be the lead industry participant in a new Massachusetts Institute of Technology research center.Together, these organizations will harness automation and AI to significantly improve the production and development of tandem panels. “Tandem extracts more power from the sun, making every solar installation more powerful and accelerating the world’s ability to curb the worst impacts of climate change,” told CNBC Van Mierlo.“We believe that in the next decade, the entire industry will switch to tandem.”CubicPV is also in the process of looking for a location to build a new 10GW silicon wafer plant in the U.S. Most Popular Challenges aheadBut all is not rosy yet! Perovskites still face hurdles in terms of cost, durability and environmental impact. Lead halide perovskites are winning the race to be the best performing so far but researchers are trying to formulate other compositions to avoid lead toxicity.Martin Green, a solar cell researcher at the University of New South Wales in Australia, told CNBC that silicon-based tandem cells are likely to be the next big step forward in solar technology even though they currently do not work well enough outside the lab.“The big question is whether perovskite/silicon tandem cells will ever have the stability required to be commercially viable,” told CNBC Green, who heads the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics. “Although progress has been made since the first perovskite cells were reported, the only published field data for such tandem cells with competitive efficiency suggest they would only survive a few months outdoors even when carefully encapsulated.”Will CubicPV be able to bypass this challenge and produce the tech the nation so desperately needs to make solar more viable and productive? Only time will tell. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseAlien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanetsRise of the machinesHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertMoonwalkers: These AI-powered shoes will have you walking 250% fasterWill a NASA-assisted diffractive solar sail take us to the Sun?Cosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementHumanity’s future beyond Earth: Multiplanetary or Islands in Space?New study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Can we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's future More Stories innovationInner energy: Drilling 12 miles into the Earth to power the planetBaba Tamim| 1/31/2023innovationUp, close and personal with Mars: ReachBot and the future of space missionsDeena Theresa| 8/23/2022scienceHow researchers found a way to boil water fasterAlice Cooke| 8/21/2022