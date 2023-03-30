Bill Gates writes about his self-driving experience in downtown London

He went on to explain how when driving, people rely on the knowledge they have accumulated from every other drive they have ever taken. Wayve, he argued, uses deep learning techniques to do the same thing with an algorithm that learns by example.

“It applies lessons acquired from lots of real-world driving and simulations to interpret its surroundings and respond in real-time,” the executive noted.

Gates and a safety driver wandered around downtown London, “which is one of the most challenging driving environments imaginable.” But not all was smooth: the driver, it turns out, had to assume control of the vehicle on several occasions.

The future is autonomous

Despite this, Gates noted he had a lot of faith in autonomous vehicles and their many applications. The future of driving, according to Gates, is autonomous.

“AVs will eventually become cheaper than regular vehicles. And if you commute by car like me, just think about how much time you waste driving. You could instead catch up on emails, or read a good book, or watch the new episode of your favorite show—all things that are possible in fully autonomous vehicles,” he said.