Billionaires are investing in brain-computer-interface systems. Here’s why

A fifty year history

BCIs are not entirely new. In fact they have been around for roughly 50 years although their beginnings were primitive. (Think of a bunch of people wearing caps to play pinball using their minds.)Today, they are performing wonders and going into subjects’ brains.

"Every single day, there's some fabulous, new, really powerful insight," Christopher Moore, a neuroscientist and associate director of Brown University's Carney Institute for Brain Science, told Business Insider. "It's just a treat to be a part of this field right now."

The investments of billionaires however are driven by more than the applications available today, that are mostly medical. Instead, investors are looking into the futuristic possibilities that the technology brings with it.

"Elon, Gates, and Bezos are always intrigued by things that could change the game," Robert Nelsen, a biotech investor at Arch Venture Partners who's invested in Neuralink and Synchron, further told Business Insider.

Synchron is already helping people with severe debilitating medical conditions achieve tasks that would otherwise be out of reach for them. Business Insider made note of Philip O'Keefe, an Australian who was implanted with Synchron's device in 2020.

Despite having ALS, O’Keefe can use his mind to play games online, exchange WhatsApp messages, and turn the lights on and off at home, all thanks to BCI.

"Whatever you can do on a computer, I can do," O'Keefe recently told Business Insider. "At this stage, I am a bit slower than you would be, but there is the ability to do almost anything — if I want to."