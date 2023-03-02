Binance's AI NFT generator Bicasso is on fire: 10K mints in 2.5 hours

A little stressed out

A couple of hours later he announced that “Bicasso’s first pilot just completed with 10K NFT minted in 2.5 hours. The AI was a little stressed out, but caught its [breath] now.”

The system functions similarly to AI-art platforms such as DALL-E or Midjourney. Users can either upload an image or type creative prompts that will produce a brand new image created with AI. Users can then mint their images as NFTs on Binance’s native BNBchain.

But no good thing comes without its fair share of issues.

Binance also released a Tweet acknowledging that Bicasso had a few glitches.

“Our team is currently working to increase the server abilities to reduce errors and to make the minting process smoother. Though our beta quota of 10k NFTs is running out, you can still sign up to the waitlist for the full version,” tweeted Binance.

AI-generated art is becoming increasingly more mainstream. In October of 2022, Shutterstock announced that it will partner with OpenAI to start selling content created using artificial intelligence software.