Binance's AI NFT generator Bicasso is on fire: 10K mints in 2.5 hours
On March 1, the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance launched an artificial intelligence-powered nonfungible token generator that has proved extremely popular. It reached a cap of 10,000 NFT mints in just 2.5 hours after its introduction.
Binance called its generator“Bicasso” (a clever play on Picasso) and launched it in beta.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao took to Twitter to tell users of the new feature “you can turn your creative visions into NFTs with AI. Give it a try and show me what you make with it.”
A little stressed out
A couple of hours later he announced that “Bicasso’s first pilot just completed with 10K NFT minted in 2.5 hours. The AI was a little stressed out, but caught its [breath] now.”
BICASSO first pilot just completed with 10K NFT minted in 2.5 hours. The AI was a little stressed out, but caught its breathe now. 😂 https://t.co/BBRevAdIUc— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) March 1, 2023
The system functions similarly to AI-art platforms such as DALL-E or Midjourney. Users can either upload an image or type creative prompts that will produce a brand new image created with AI. Users can then mint their images as NFTs on Binance’s native BNBchain.
But no good thing comes without its fair share of issues.
Binance also released a Tweet acknowledging that Bicasso had a few glitches.
“Our team is currently working to increase the server abilities to reduce errors and to make the minting process smoother. Though our beta quota of 10k NFTs is running out, you can still sign up to the waitlist for the full version,” tweeted Binance.
#Bicasso is a new AI-powered NFT generator that Binance released in beta on Wednesday. It allows users to create NFTs by typing in a creative prompt or uploading an image. Users can then mint their images as NFTs on Binance’s native BNBchain. Do you want to try it out? pic.twitter.com/3hDy2Ife5Z— Yuki Eliot (@yuki_binance) March 1, 2023
AI-generated art is becoming increasingly more mainstream. In October of 2022, Shutterstock announced that it will partner with OpenAI to start selling content created using artificial intelligence software.
The stock image company said it would incorporate OpenAI’s text-to-image prototype DALL-E into its content, allowing users to create images based on words they type into the software.
