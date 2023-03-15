New Bing search engine powered by GPT-4 model, confirms Microsoft

They were not just rumors

When Microsoft launched the new Bing, many rumors about it being powered by CPT-4 were floating around. Therefore, the confirmation did not come as a surprise. However, it was pretty interesting to witness that Microsoft had enough confidence in the model to staking the company’s reputation on it.

The AI-powered Bing Chatbot resolves your search queries with summarized answers in a more conversational way than a list of blue links. Previously, Microsoft claimed that a model called “Prometheus” powers the new Bing, but it wasn’t clear until now if it had the involvement of GPT-4.

The new Bing will benefit from the future improvements of the Open AI to “GPT-4 and beyond,” Mehdi says. The company is also getting lenient on the restrictions it implemented on the Bing AI Chatbot to keep a check on its strange behaviors. 15 turns per session would now be allowed to the users with a daily limit of 150 turns, as per Bing CVP Jordi Ribas.

Apart from the ability to process and respond to languages, Images as input are also accepted by the GPT-4. This feature is not publicly available yet and is still in preview. However, individuals witnessed the part in the OpenAI developer live stream.