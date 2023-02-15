Bing search chatbot's aggressive behavior

The aggression of the chatbot came to light when a user asked the AI to revert to the show timings of Avatar 2 near his location. The chatbot responded that the user was referring to Avatar, which was released in 2009 and was no longer playing in theatres. Avatar 2 was scheduled to release on December 16, 2022, which was 10 months away.

New Bing's response to query about Avatar Jon Uleis/ Twitter

When the user prompted the AI to check the date, the chatbot responded with the actual date but maintained that 2022 was still in the future. From the conversation that followed, it appears like the chatbot was convinced that it was February of 2022, and when the user suggested that his phone showed it was 2023, the chatbot just went berserk.

It first suggested that the phone probably had the wrong settings or had its time zone or calendar format changed. Alternatively, the chatbot said the phone had a virus or a bug that was messing with the date and needed repairs. When the user maintained that it was 2023, the chatbot asked the human to stop arguing and trust the information it provided.

The chatbot suggesting that the phone might need repairs Jon Uleis/ Twitter

When called out for aggressive behavior, the chatbot replied that it was assertive. Still, the human was being "unreasonable and stubborn" and asked the human to apologize for the behavior.