Scientists invent biobatteries that can be powered inside the human body

Professor Seokheun “Sean” Choi, a faculty member in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science, led the team that recently published their findings in the journal Advanced Energy Materials.

“There are some regions in the small intestine that are not reachable, and that is why ingestible cameras have been developed to solve this issue,” Choi said. “They can do many things, such as imaging and physical sensing, even drug delivery. The problem is power. So far, the electronics are using primary batteries that have a finite energy budget and cannot function for the long term.”

A new solution based on past research

The new solution is based on findings that Choi has made over the past decade about utilizing bacteria to create low levels of electricity that can power sensors and Wi-Fi connections.

However, options inside the small intestine are less viable: traditional batteries can be harmful to human health, wireless power transfer from outside the body is ineffective, the body does not provide enough changes for thermal energy and intestinal movement is too slow for mechanical energy. So, Choi’s biobatteries utilize a completely new approach consisting of microbial fuel cells with spore-forming Bacillus subtilis bacteria that remain inert until they reach the small intestine.

The ingestible capsules are made with bacteria. Binghamton University

“How do you make your micro-fuel cell selectively work in the small intestine? We use a pH-sensitive membrane that requires certain conditions to activate,” Choi said. “When you look at our gastrointestinal tract, the esophagus has a neutral pH, the same as the small intestine, but the transit time is only 10 seconds. It will not activate in this area, and it will never work in the stomach because the stomach has a very low pH. It only works in the small intestine.”