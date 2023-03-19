‘Green-life technology’: Biodegradable, recyclable glass is finally here

The new glass is of biological origin and fabricated from biologically derived amino acids or peptides.

Up until now, the development of such eco-friendly glass of biological origin has been very challenging because biomolecules possess poor thermal stability and decompose easily at the high temperatures typically used in glass manufacturing.

To overcome this problem, the researchers used chemically modified amino acids and peptides to fabricate biomolecular glass with biodegradability and biorecyclability features through the classic "heating-quenching" procedure.

Functional properties and eco-friendly features

They then proceeded to track the glass-forming ability, glass-transition-related kinetic and thermodynamic parameters of the material, as well as glass performance in vitro and in vivo.

They were surprised to find that the biomolecular glass based on derivatives of amino acids or peptides showed a unique combination of functional properties and eco-friendly features, including excellent optical characteristics, good mechanical properties, and flexible processability, as well as the desired biodegradability and biorecyclability.

"The concept of biomolecular glass, beyond the commercially-used glasses or plastics, may underlie a green-life technology for a sustainable future," said Xuehai in the statement.

"However, the biomolecular glass is currently in the laboratory stage, and far from large-scale commercialization."