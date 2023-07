Interesting Engineering recently reported how DNA-based data storage could save our world from running out of data centers to store all the information regularly produced on the internet.

A team of researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) has made a significant breakthrough in the same direction. They have developed a “biological camera” (also called “BacCam”) that can capture and store images inside the DNA of living cells.

“Our method represents a major milestone in integrating biological systems with digital devices. By harnessing the power of DNA and optogenetic circuits, we have created the first 'living digital camera,' which offers a cost-effective and efficient approach to DNA data storage,” said Poh Chueh Loo, one of the researchers and a professor of biomedical engineering at NUS.