This bionic finger renders 3D images of objects by poking them

Imagine your son or daughter has an electronic toy train that they love to play with, but then due to some problem, the train stops working, and your kid starts crying. What would you do? If you are a parent who is overconfident about his or her engineering skills, you will immediately open up the toy and start looking for issues.

While doing so, most parents either end up damaging the toy or find it difficult to put its different parts back together again, making their kids cry more. However, if you have the bionic finger, you can spot the problem in the toy train without opening it. Similarly, the bionic finger could also allow a doctor to diagnose a body part without performing surgery or an X-ray.

How does the bionic finger 3D map objects?

According to the study authors, the finger takes its inspiration from human fingers to perform tactile tomography (imaging an object by scanning the different sections or slices that form the whole object).

"We were inspired by human fingers, which have the most sensitive tactile perception that we know of. For example, when we touch our own bodies with our fingers, we can sense not only the texture of our skin but also the outline of the bone beneath it," said Jianyi Luo, one of the study authors and a professor at WYU, in the press release.

The bionic finger is made of carbon fiber material which gets compressed every time it pokes an object. To scan an object, the finger moves across its entire surface while constantly poking and applying pressure on it.