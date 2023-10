Scientists from the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine have created a bioprinted skin that functions like natural skin. It can be used to treat wounds, burns, and various other types of skin injuries.

Made from six types of body cells, the bioprinted skin comprises all three layers — hypodermis, epidermis, and dermis- that make up the real human skin.

To test the safety and efficacy of their approach, the researchers bioprinted pig skin grafts and transplanted those onto full-thickness wounds in pigs. It resulted in improved wound closure and skin regeneration in the animal.

“This work represents an advancement in the bioengineering of skin substitutes to enhance the regeneration and production of native-like skin and suggests that bioprinted skin may be applicable for human clinical use,” the researchers note.