Cassie, the bipedal robot now has a world record for 100m dash

"Starting and stopping in a standing position is more difficult than the running part, similar to how taking off and landing are harder than actually flying a plane,” said Alan Fern, a professor of artificial intelligence (AI) at OSU, who has been involved in developing Cassie since 2017.

How was Cassie trained to run fast?

The researchers crammed the equivalent of a year of simulation environment into a week to train Cassie to run fast. The process is called "parallelization" where multiple processes and calculations happen simultaneously, which allowed Cassie to go through multiple training experiences simultaneously.

Cassie has been taught a wide spectrum of gaits, but as researchers were training it to pick speed, the bipedal robot quickly optimized a pace strikingly similar to how humans run.

The more significant challenge for the researchers was to ensure that Cassie completed the feat from a free-standing position and ended it in the same place without falling. It does not help, though, that Cassie isn't equipped with any external sensors or cameras, so the bipedal robot is always running blind for all intents and purposes.

A trailblazer among biped robots

Built using a $1 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Cassie was built through the collaborative efforts of the robotics and AI departments at OSU in 16 months.

The robot is the first bipedal bot to use machine learning to control its gait in outdoor terrain and can go up and down stairs. Last August, the bipedal robot created another record when it learned to run and completed an unassisted 5k around the university campus.