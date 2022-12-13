A Dutch startup uses Bitcoin mining to grow tulips in the Netherlands
In a modern twist, the Dutch are using bitcoin mining to reap an age-old bounty – tulips! Known for centuries as one of their most iconic cash crops, these beloved flowers now have another purpose in Holland: powering cryptocurrency.
Engineer Bert de Groot innovation of bitcoin mining
With so many similarities between Tulips, known for the world's first financial bubble in 1637, and Bitcoin, with their economic bubble in 2017, the Dutch have created a win-win situation. They are trying to combine the two economic bubbles in hopes of running the greenhouse and also earning bitcoin side by side.
Bert de Groot, a Dutch engineer, was inspecting six bitcoin miners as they solved complex calculations to earn cryptocurrency. These machines, as they were whirling and heating up, were also bringing an unexpected outcome: they were bringing down energy costs for tulip farmers in Brabant!
By harnessing solar power from the roof of Bitcoin Brabant's hothouse, Bert's company was able to reduce electricity consumption for mining crypto and help those local green-fingers succeed amidst Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was raising gas prices sky high.
Despite recent market instability driving crypto value downwards, investors are still keen – farms and companies like Bitcoin Brabant reap the rewards by taking advantage of this sustainable technology currently revolutionizing our world.
From the Turkish love affair with tulips, which caused the first stock market crash in the 17th century, to becoming the world's biggest tulip producer, the Netherlands has come a long way when it comes to greenhouses.
A perfect fit for improving the environment
In the Netherlands, one entrepreneur is helping to fight climate change in a rather unexpected way – by using cryptocurrency mining to grow tulips!
André de Groot runs his unique energy business with 17 clients, including restaurants and warehouses. Thanks to what he calls "carbon negative" operations, all powered by Bitcoin, these famous Dutch flowers are being produced more sustainably than ever before.
With this innovative approach towards sustainability, De Groot's bright orange logo on an even brighter polo shirt serves as a testament that it just might be possible for us all to positively impact our planet through creative thinking.
Selling tulips for bitcoin
Koning reached out to de Groot after seeing a Twitter video he had made about bitcoin mining. Then, they both decided to open a Bitcoin Bloem business, selling tulips in exchange for bitcoin.
There are now six servers at their hothouse that are kept hidden in order to prevent burglars from targeting the 15,000-euro equipment.
They both have come to the agreement that Koning will keep all the bitcoin generated and own half of them while de Groot is permitted to keep his three servers in exchange for weekly visits to remove dust and insects from the servers' fans.
Bitcoin will last forever
Koning is looking at the future of Dutch agriculture and believes that bitcoin mining could be an integral part of it. The reduction in energy consumption by running bitcoin miners in greenhouses is just one of the benefits.
By leveraging the excess heat generated by the machines, farmers can significantly reduce their heating costs while also generating additional income through mining rewards.
The potential of Bitcoin to revolutionize the Dutch agricultural industry is especially important given the current climate. With energy costs rising and some farms struggling, the ability to mine cryptocurrency could provide much-needed relief.
The idea is so promising that even philosopher Nassim Nicholas Taleb has compared bitcoin mining in greenhouses to his concept of the "black swan" event. Despite the comparisons to Tulipmania, Koning believes that Dutch agriculturalists could benefit greatly from bitcoin mining in the years ahead.
Even though the cryptocurrency sector is currently facing a major downfall – from $16,300 per unit to $68,000 in 2021, De Groot is not worried.
He believes that Bitcoin will last forever and will continue to provide benefits when it comes to cash crops.
"I have absolutely no worries about the long-term value proposition of an immutable monetary system," he says.— Bitcoin Brabant (@BitcoinBrabant) December 11, 2022
"Bitcoin will last for ever." Tulip bubble will continue forever together with @BloemBitcoin & @BdGBertdeGroot https://t.co/aU74WiEgXU
