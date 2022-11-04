DARPA’s Black Hawk helicopter completes two missions autonomously

“Performed Oct. 12, 14 and 18 as part of the U.S. Army's Project Convergence 2022 (PC22) experiment, the flights show how existing and future piloted utility helicopters could one day fly complex missions in reduced crew or autonomous mode. This would give Army commanders and aviators greater flexibility in how and when aircraft and pilots are used, especially in limited visibility or contested environments,” said the statement.

DARPA has joined forces with Sikorsky to develop the autonomy technology, called MATRIX, that will be used on rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.

"We believe MATRIX technology is ready now for transition to the Army as they look to modernize the enduring helicopter fleet, and acquire Future Vertical Lift aircraft," said Igor Cherepinsky, director of Sikorsky Innovations.

"In addition to increasing flight safety and reliability, MATRIX technology enables survivability in high tempo, high threat 21st Century Security environments where Black Hawk helicopters operate today, and DEFIANT X and RAIDER X helicopters could operate in the future. Uncrewed or reduced crewed helicopters could safely perform critical and lifesaving missions day or night in complex terrain and in contested battlespace."

A flight computer in full control

During the flight demonstrations, pilots activated the MATRIX system to give full control to the flight computer. The helicopter was then able to autonomously complete a long-endurance medical resupply mission and a cargo delivery and casualty evacuation combined mission.