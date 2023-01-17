A black hole devoured a star and created a Solar System-sized donut

As per a NASA blog post, the astronomers used Hubble to focus on the immense gravitational impact on the dying star.

New Hubble readings detail dramatic black hole event

The star that is being devoured in NASA's observations is called AT2022dsb. While the space agency wasn't able to image the star itself in great detail — its 300 million light-years away — Hubble's readings provided a wealth of data in the form of spectroscopy readings in ultraviolet light.

NASA explains in its blog post that tidal disruption events are quite rare, as the global astronomical community has detected approximately 100 of them in total. Estimates suggest that any galaxy with a quiescent supermassive black hole at its center will see it ingest a star approximately once every 100,000 years.

An artist's illustration showing a black hole devour a star. NASA, ESA, Leah Hustak (STScI)

"There are still very few tidal events that are observed in ultraviolet light given the observing time," said Emily Engelthaler of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (CfA) in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "This is really unfortunate because there's a lot of information that you can get from the ultraviolet spectra. We're excited because we can get these details about what the debris is doing. The tidal event can tell us a lot about a black hole."

New Hubble discovery "an exciting place for scientists to be"

Hubble's light readings are indicative of a very bright, donut-shaped area of gas that was once the star. When the black hole shredded the star, it left this signature behind, which is known as a torus. This massive torus swirls around the black hole and is roughly the size of our solar system, according to NASA.