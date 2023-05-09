Australian researchers develop blood test to detect sleepiness in drivers

Researchers at Monash University in Australia have developed a new blood test that can detect sleepiness in drivers. The test could pave the way for the prosecution of drivers and their employers if a crash was a result of insufficient sleep.

Blood tests to determine if a person behind the wheel has consumed alcohol beyond prescribed limits have become commonplace these days. But not every accident is the result of alcohol consumption. Some are even caused by driver fatigue due to long work hours and insufficient sleep.

Recent research has shown that driving with lesser than five hours of sleep is as dangerous as driving with excessive alcohol in the bloodstream. In such a scenario, there should be a way to measure the sleepiness of drivers and Australian researchers have found a way to do exactly that.