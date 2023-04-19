BloomX: Artificial pollination tech is revolutionizing how our growing planet gets fed

A company called BloomX has developed advanced biomimicking robotic tools and AI algorithms to artificially pollinate crops.

Its clients are some of the world's leading blueberry and avocado growers in Latin America, South America, South Africa, and the U.S.

Its unique pollination approach could be revolutionary to agriculture and help solve one of Earth's biggest challenges: food security.

It is estimated that by 2050, global food demand will have increased by 56 percent. Still, even as agricultural frontiers expand, a gap remains between the need to maximize production and the ability to sustain it using existing resources.

To close this gap, growers are turning to cutting-edge technology in areas like irrigation, fertilization, and pest control. But what about pollination? After all, it's the foundation of our food system.

Now, a company called BloomX (formerly Bumblebee AI) has developed advanced bio-mimicking robotic tools using complementary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms that together can mimic how natural pollinators pollinate specific crops.

Interesting Engineering (IE) reached out to Thai (Elgrabli) Sade, BloomX's CEO, to explore how his pollinating tech works and learn how it is helping to feed the Earth today.

Bloom X: 'Revolutionizing the entire flower pollination process'

"BloomX was founded to address the pressing challenge of global food security by sustainably increasing growers' crop yields as well as improving fruit quality," Sade told IE.

Honey bee pollinating a flower skynesher/iStock

With more than 75 percent of food crops and nearly 90 percent of wild flowering plants depending – at least to some extent – on animal or insect pollination, a reliable and sustainable solution to the pollination deficiency challenge is crucial to meet the growing demand for food.

"Although managed bees like honey bees are commonly used for crop pollination, their generalist nature makes them ineffective for pollinating specific crops," Sade explained.

In contrast, wild bees are natural and efficient pollinators that have evolved to pollinate crops according to the lock-and-key principle (i.e., as a key can only fit a certain lock, certain bees specialize in pollinating certain crops). Unfortunately, many of these species are endangered or threatened due to human activities.

"To tackle this challenge, our team at BloomX has developed a technology that uses AI and crop-specific mechanical devices to mimic the natural pollination process," Sade said.

He emphasized that by minimizing the dependency on honey bees and the stress that honey bees experience under current conditions, BloomX's technology provides a sustainable alternative that raises farmers' crop yields and quality.

He explained that the name 'BloomX' signifies the company's commitment to revolutionizing the entire flower pollination process.