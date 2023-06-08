Blue Origin is only a 'few weeks' away from relaunching New Shepard rocket

Blue Origin may soon launch its New Shepard suborbital rocket once again after it was grounded nine months ago following an anomaly that triggered the launch system's escape capsule during a science mission.

During a keynote speech at the Financial Times 'Investing in Space' event on June 6, Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said the company is only a "few weeks" away from launching Blue Shepard to the sky again.

New Shepard could fly again in just a "few weeks"

Blue Origin, founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos in 2000, last flew its Blue Shepard suborbital rocket during an uncrewed scientific payload mission, designated NS-23, in September 2022.

During that mission, an anomaly caused the rocket to trigger the capsule escape system and jettison the scientific payloads a safe distance away from the rocket booster, which was destroyed.