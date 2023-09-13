Blue Origin's New Shepard has now been grounded for a year

A year ago, on September 12, Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital rocket crashed into the desert having suffered an anomaly.

The capsule escape system worked as intended, jettisoning a payload of scientific experiments away from the rocket for a parachute-assisted landing. Thankfully, no crew was onboard for what would have been a terrifying ride.

Since then, as Space.com points out, Blue Origin announced it started implementing corrective actions. Still, the New Shepard rocket relaunch is taking time, and Blue Origin has not announced a rough timeline for its return.

Blue Origin's New Shepard hasn't flown for a year

On its last flight for the mission, NS-23, Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, encountered the problem about 65 seconds after launch. The capsule escape system worked as intended, and all 36 research payloads aboard the rocket landed intact.