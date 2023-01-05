BMW unveils i Vision Dee, a brilliant concept car that can change colors in seconds

You're not in the future. This is the BMW i Vision Dee, which made its official debut at CES 2023 and was featured at BMW's CES Keynote speech from Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW.

\\ i can talk, listen, respond, change colours, take you to virtual worlds... and I look pretty good from any angle too, if i do say so myself// #DEEMW #THEiVisionDee #TheUltimateCompanion pic.twitter.com/F0y5gfoqb2 — Dee (@BMW) January 5, 2023

Dee stands for Digital Emotional Experience and aims to "create an even stronger bond between people and their cars." The automobile is a mid-sized sedan, a classic BMW infused with an insane range of tech innovations. This time, the Bavarian geniuses have truly gone above and beyond to preview future designs and technologies that could soon hit markets.

"With the BMW i Vision Dee, we are showcasing what is possible when hardware and software merge. In this way, we are able to exploit the full potential of digitalization to transform the car into an intelligent companion. That is the future for automotive manufacturers and, also, for BMW: the fusion of the virtual experience with genuine driving pleasure," said Zipse.

32 colors across the spectrum can be displayed in total. Interesting Engineering

A significant evolution of the E-Ink color-shifting tech

Before we go into the nitty gritty details of this head-turning car, let's look back at CES 2022 when BMW unveiled the BMW iX Flow.

The concept car featured body panels that doubled up as a chameleon and changed colors employing electrophoretic technology. Since then, the very team, led by Stella Clarke, Head of Project lead, the mastermind behind the idea (she was inspired by the tech used in e-readers) worked round-the-clock on the E-Ink color-shifting technology that debuted at CES 2022. The result is evident on the bodywork of Dee.

According to BMW, the i Vision Dee is an honest evolution of the technology. The concept's body is divided into 240 E Ink segments, each of which can be controlled on an individual level. As aforementioned, 32 colors across the spectrum can be displayed in total by drawing on a small, yet unique voltage to create shades from a color palette used in traditional printing. To elaborate, a wheel trim can change from yellow to purple and back when current passes through the material.