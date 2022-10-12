Boeing releases new version of the AH-64 Apache with improved lethality

It has evolved with time going from the AH-64A in 1984 to today’s AH-64E Version 6 and has proven to be an extremely lethal attack helicopter platform as well as a very powerful and effective reconnaissance platform.

No other helicopter in the world has been able to match its unique mix of versatility and operationally-proven, mature, low-risk and affordable capabilities.

Now, the Army has plans to keep the aircraft operational and an integral part of the service’s aviation forces for decades.

“At Boeing, we understand that for the Army to maintain rotorcraft dominance in future Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), the Apache needs to be optimized to complement the next-generation platforms in the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) ecosystem. Moreover, we believe that it’s incumbent on all of us in the industry to keep bringing forward the best ideas and innovative solutions to meet the emerging and future needs of our Soldiers with speed and affordability,” said the firm in its press release.

“And so, Boeing is proud and excited to introduce the Modernized Apache — a dominant, affordable concept built on the combat-proven Apache platform that represents the next evolution of the current AH-64E v6.”

The new concept has the capacity to seamlessly and effectively meet the Army’s evolving attack and reconnaissance requirements — including increased agility, interoperability, lethality, survivability and reach.

To ensure that the Army can operate, fight and win on future battlefields, the new Apache will embrace and integrate cutting-edge technology. The following six modernization elements have been implemented: