The United States Air Force (USAF), it is reported, has been trialing the use of drones to significantly cut down the time for aircraft inspections.

The trial uses drones, artificial intelligence, and technology to check for wear and tear quickly and efficiently. The trials are ongoing at the USAF's Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, conducted through a collaboration between Boeing and Near Earth Autonomy (a drone operating system developer).

The new inspection technique is being trailed on Boeing C-17 cargo planes. These drones aim to reduce the time and complexity of traditional exterior examinations while improving accuracy and reliability.