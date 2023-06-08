Boeing accused of stealing trade secrets for NASA's SLS mega-rocket

Colorado-based company Wilson Aerospace has filed a lawsuit against Boeing in which it accuses the aerospace giant of stealing trade secrets, a report from Reuters reveals.

In the lawsuit filing, Wilson Aerospace claims that Boeing stole intellectual property after the two firms parted ways, both having worked together on NASA's Space Launch System (SLS), which took to the skies for the first time in November last year.

Wilson Aerospace also accused Boeing of misusing its intellectual property and building components with "critical" safety flaws that could put future astronauts in danger.

Boeing accused of stealing intellectual property for NASA SLS components

In its lawsuit, filed in Seattle federal court, Wilson Aerospace explains that it worked with Boeing from 2014 to 2016. Boeing contracted the company to help it safely attach engines to NASA's SLS rocket.