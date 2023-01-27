Boeing unveils stealth cargo plane concept for high-end conflicts

The company has been funding this project internally up until this point.

"We thought it was a good time to share the major features of our Blended Wing Body concept, [instead of] the concepts we have shown previously to represent our BWB investigation," according to a statement Boeing gave to The War Zone. "We are continuing BWB concept research activities with government customers to advance [the] state of the art in military transport aircraft design," they said.

If you are unaware, BWB aircraft is a type of aircraft design that features a blended wing and fuselage rather than a traditional cylindrical fuselage with separate wings. The wings are perfectly attached to the plane's body. This makes the plane's shape more aerodynamic and could save fuel.

Some notable examples of BWB-designed aircraft include the B-2 and B-21 "stealth" bombers, NASA's X-48B research aircraft, Boeing's X-48C research aircraft, Airbus' MAVERIC (Model Aircraft for Validation and Experimentation of Robust Innovative Control) technology demonstrator, BAE Systems' MAGMA unmanned aerial vehicle, and Northrop Grumman's X-47B unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV).

Even though BWB designs are often very stealthy, like the B-2 and B-21 stealth bombers, and often have shapes that look like flying wings, this is not always a low-observable design. Better aerodynamic efficiency is one of the most apparent benefits of a BWB configuration.