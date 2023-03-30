Boeing's crewed Starliner mission could finally launch to ISS in July

The new launch date for Boeing's crewed Starliner mission

Launch dates are, of course, never truly set in stone, and the numerous delays in the development of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner crew capsule mean it's worth taking that July date with a pinch of salt.

The Starliner crew capsule is years behind schedule and has racked up a $4.3 billion budget. What's more, Starliner's first crewed launch, the Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT), was already scheduled to launch in February and March before being pushed back to the new July date.

At a press briefing this week, Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, told reporters Starliner is "largely ready for flight". However, certification work is still required before launch, including ground tests related to the capsule's parachute system. According to a Gizmodo report, Stich stated that NASA has "no issues or concerns" with the parachute systems, though the test is required to ensure safety.

Boeing's CFT mission to launch aboard ULA's Atlas V

If all goes according to plan with the parachute test, ground teams will begin the fueling process just over a month before the scheduled launch date. The CFT mission will take off atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.