The first images of Boeing's MQ-28 "Ghost Bat" drone in the United States have been released. A "loyal wingman" type of drone, the MQ-28, which appeared out of nowhere in 2019, is currently in development for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) but will also find a home with the United States Air Force (USAF). The released image shows the "Ghost Bat" alongside its smaller tanker cousin, the MQ025 "Stingray."

Boeing recently shared a photo on their social media accounts featuring the MQ-28 and MQ-25 demonstrator, also called the T1, positioned side-by-side. Though the location and time of the image are undisclosed, it appears that the two drones were captured at MidAmerica Airport in St. Louis, Missouri, where the T1 demonstrator is based.