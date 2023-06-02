Boeing's Starliner astronaut launch delayed indefinitely due to two major issues

Boeing has stood down from the first crewed launch of its Starliner capsule, which was scheduled to take place in July.

The aerospace giant cited two major issues with the capsule: problems regarding the capsule's parachute and wiring that were only discovered last week. The Starliner astronaut launch is already years behind schedule and wildly over budget and it may now be postponed indefinitely.

During a Thursday press conference, Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager for Starliner, said "safety is always our top priority, and that drives this decision."

Two major issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft

Boeing and NASA were due to launch Starliner to the International Space Station atop an Atlas V rocket with a crew of two astronauts — Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams — on July 21.