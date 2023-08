Boeing has once again delayed the first crewed launch of its Starliner astronaut capsule.

The Starliner program is already years behind schedule and has gone wildly over budget. Boeing had intended to launch two NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, in July, but two issues arose shortly before launching causing them to delay the mission.

Now, the aerospace giant has announced it will launch the crewed Starliner mission, called Crew Flight Test (CFT), no earlier than March 2024.

Boeing announces Starliner launch readiness date

The CFT mission is set to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) and back next year, following a string of delays to the Boeing and NASA mission.