‘Bond of trust’ can see humans and robots working together, says AI expert

A prominent engineer in AI claims humans and robots can work together peacefully if they can build a “bond of trust.” The claim is a far cry from the doomsday scenarios painted by many experts in the field.

Tariq Iqbal, an assistant professor of systems engineering and computer science in the University of Virginia’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, says he strives for machines to work with people, not replace them.

This is according to a press release by the institution published on Tuesday.

“The overall goal of my research is how can we build a fluid and efficient human/robot team where both human and robot can share the same physical space, materials and environment,” Iqbal said. “The hypothesis is that by doing so, we can achieve that which neither the human nor the robot can achieve alone. We can achieve something bigger.”