Symphony: Boom Supersonic announces it will develop its own aircraft engine

Boom Supersonic finds Rolls-Royce replacements

Boom Supersonic was hit with a major setback earlier this year when Rolls-Royce announced it would no longer collaborate with Boom on developing a supersonic aircraft engine. The iconic British engineering firm explained that it had "determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority."

Boom explained in its statement that it will now partner with three organizations to develop a new engine called Symphony. These are Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT) for engine design, GE Additive for consulting on 3D printing technologies, and StandardAero for maintenance.

Symphony™ is the sustainable and cost-efficient engine for Overture. This Boom-led collaboration brings together FTT (@KratosDefense) for engine design, @GEAdditive for additive technology design consulting, and @StandardAero for maintenance. https://t.co/IQfw667LvF pic.twitter.com/KEwBXJlIzV — Boom Supersonic (@boomaero) December 13, 2022

Though the new partners aren't quite as well known as Rolls-Royce, the parent company of FTT, Kratos, was recently awarded $54M to develop a low-cost engine for the US Air Force.

"The team at FTT has a decades-long history of developing innovative, high-performance propulsion solutions," FTT president Stacey Rock said in the statement. "We are proud to team with Boom and its Symphony partners and look forward to developing the first bespoke engine for sustainable, economical supersonic flight."

The new Symphony engine

Boom's new in-development Symphony engine is a medium-bypass turbofan system that will produce net zero carbon and emit 35,000 pounds of takeoff thrust. Its low-weight materials will help it reduce operating costs by 10 percent compared to other supersonic engines.

Now that the Symphony project is underway, Boom says its Overture aircraft will go into production in 2024, and it has a first test flight scheduled for 2027. The company is aiming to be flight certified by 2029. The supersonic aircraft company recently announced a redesign for Overture, which will see it carry fewer passengers to make it quieter and more efficient.