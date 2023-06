Green hydrogen, a key player in efforts towards a decarbonized economy, has been facing a major hurdle due to high production costs. As reported in Newswise, the costs primarily come from the need for expensive rare metals, such as iridium and platinum, used in polymer electrolyte membrane water electrolysis devices that produce this eco-friendly hydrogen. Yet, breakthrough technology from the Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Research Center at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) could be a game-changer.

Green Hydrogen Breakthrough

Led by Dr. Hyun S. Park and Sung Jong Yoo, the research team has developed a way to significantly decrease the amount of platinum and iridium required in the protective layers of these electrolysis devices. Even better, this reduction doesn't compromise performance or durability – two crucial aspects of large-scale usage.