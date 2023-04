A team of programmers has outfitted Boston Dynamics' robot dog, Spot, with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Text-to-Speech speech modulation in a viral video.

Santiago Valdarrama, a machine learning engineer, tweeted about the successful integration, which allows the robot to answer inquiries about its missions in real-time, considerably boosting data query efficiency, in a viral video on Twitter.

"We can now ask the robots about past and future missions and get an answer in real-time," Valdarrama said in a thread of tweets that starts with the popular video, which has over a million views so far.

"ChatGPT interprets the question, parses the files, and formulates the answer."

We integrated ChatGPT with our robots.



We had a ton of fun building this!



Read on for the details: pic.twitter.com/DRC2AOF0eU — Santiago (@svpino) April 25, 2023

However, for ChatGPT to work properly within Spot, specific phrases and procedures had to be developed.

With the new integration, Spot may give helpful feedback and take orders from the team, giving them the pertinent information they require, according to the engineer.

Ethical issues with the use of AI in robotics

While AI's use in robotics has resulted in important advancements and breakthroughs, it has also sparked worries about the potential loss of human jobs.

To combat this, regulations are being developed in numerous nations. In fields like artwork, where AI's Diffusion and Midjourney have been accused of stealing from artists, OpenAI's ChatGPT has come under fire.