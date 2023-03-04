Boston Dynamics robot dogs steal Paris fashion show

Robots helping models

The Spots even helped the models. One helped a model take her coat off, while another picked up and carried a model’s handbag for her.

The robots mesmerized and amused the audience, but many wondered who was controlling them. At the end of the show, the machines were joined by their handlers while audience members rushed to take selfies with them.

Coperni heads Sébastien Meyer, and Arnaud Vaillant traveled to Boston to meet the creators of the robots to take part in their show.

A show with a positive message

Vaillant told The Guardian that Boston Dynamics was “the first robot company who signed a charter that they would never give weapons to robots, the first who sent robots to Ukraine to clear dangerous bomb sites.”

“Ours is a positive message that humans and technology can live together in harmony.” He added, however, that he first had reservations about the mighty little machines. “But now, I think they are just beautiful.”