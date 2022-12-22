Spot, Boston Dynamics' robot dog, wishes you a Merry Christmas in this video

What happens in the video?

The holiday-themed video features a Spot carrying a giant red bow meant to go onto a big Christmas tree, perhaps placed in one of the areas at the technology company. The robot is equipped with an extendable arm. However, even with full extension of the arm, it cannot place the bow in the right place.

Spot1, as we will now refer to him, leaves the frame as though looking for something to help and reenters the scene with two more robots, Spot2 and Spot3, who take up the challenge to bow the tree.

The new robots do not have any arm extenders and instead team up side by side to make a step ladder for the Spot1, who, after ensuring that the ladder is in place, takes his position on it.

Next, Spot2 and Spot3 straighten themselves up, giving Spot1 the much-needed elevation from where it can extend its robotic arm and place the bow in the intended place and adding to the holiday cheer.

Spot assigned to radiation detection duty Boston Dynamics

Man's new best friend

Spot's videos are always a demonstration of the versatility of the robot and the recent one was no exception. The bow is a lightweight payload for a robot that can carry 30 pounds (14 kg) of payload and balance itself dynamically, even in uncertain surroundings.

The bareback of the robot is purposely designed to accommodate third-party hardware using mounting rails or payload ports. The robot is equipped with a 360-degree perception that helps it avoid obstacles and cruise over surfaces such as loose gravel grass or even climb up stairs.