Boston Dynamics’ Spot now comes with thermal monitoring and more

Boston Dynamics’ Spot is a popular robot. To date 1000 models have been deployed in over 35 countries.

Now, the firm has upgraded the machine to make it even more user-friendly and to allow it to tackle even more tasks, according to a blog published on its site this week.

“To help Spot do even more, today we’re adding a brand new set of features and hardware. Now, critical industrial tasks like thermal monitoring, acoustic leak detection, and gauge reading are made easier through our automated inspection solutions,” reads the blog.

“New features in our Scout software allow you to quickly plan and edit missions remotely and get better visibility into your site. Added visual and audio features help the robot signal its intentions, improving safety on busy or populous job-sites. And a new manipulation capability will open the door to more autonomous missions.”