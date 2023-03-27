Researchers create a high-performance "brain" for AI using OLED TV materials

A representational image of the system POSTECH

The material has enabled researchers to develop a novel synapse device composed of two transistors interconnected through a storage node. According to the team, controlling the node's charging and discharging rate has enabled the AI semiconductor to meet the diverse performance metrics required for high-level performance.

In addition, including such devices in a large-scale AI system requires the output current of synaptic devices to be minimized. The team confirmed the "possibility of utilizing the ultra-thin film insulators inside the transistors to control the current, making them suitable for large-scale AI."

Tests with synaptic device provided an accuracy of 98%

An AI-language model was run using the device to train and classify handwritten data, achieving an accuracy rate of over 98%, proving its capability of powering high-accuracy AI systems in the future.

"The significance of my research team's achievement is that we overcame the limitations of conventional AI semiconductor technologies that focused solely on material development," said Professor Yoonyoung Chung, the study's lead author. The team could obtain linear and symmetrical programming characteristics by employing its novel structure for a synaptic device. "Thus, our successful development and application of this new AI semiconductor technology show great potential to improve the efficiency and accuracy of AI," said Yoonyoung.

Abstract

This work presents an analog neuromorphic synapse device consisting of two oxide semiconductor transistors for high-precision neural networks. One of the two transistors controls the synaptic weight by charging or discharging the storage node, which leads to a conductance change in the other transistor. The programmed weight maintains for more than 300 s as electrons in the storage node are well preserved due to the extremely low off current of the oxide transistor. Ideal synaptic behaviors are achieved by utilizing superior properties of oxide transistors such as a high on/off ratio, low off current, and large-area uniformity. To further improve the synaptic performance, self-assembled monolayer treatment is applied for reducing the transistor conductance. The reduction of on current reduces the power consumption, and the reduced off current improves the retention characteristics. There is no noticeable decrease in simulated neural network accuracy even when the measured device-to-device variation is intentionally increased by 200%, indicating the possibility of large-array operation with the synapse device.