Scientists at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research have re-established the connection between the brain, body, and spinal cord of a person living with quadriplegia (paralysis of all four limbs and trunk) due to a diving accident in 2020.

They installed an implant inside the patient’s brain. The implant comprises five microchips and uses an AI program to convert the patient’s thoughts into actions. The brain implant lets the patient feel sensations and move some of his body parts.

“There was a time that I didn’t know if I was even going to live or if I wanted to, frankly. And now, I can feel the touch of someone holding my hand. It’s overwhelming,” said Keith Thomas, the patient.