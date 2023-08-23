Brain implants and AI help voiceless patients to speak up

Brain chips, a current research focus, are used for recording brain activity and treating several neurodegenerative diseases.

In May this year, a man who lost the ability to talk because of a motorcycle incident stood up after 12 years thanks to brain implants that provided a bridge for communication between his brain and spinal cord.

Another area in which brain implants have shown significant potential is deciphering speech. Decoding brain signals to speech.

In a new study, researchers at UC San Francisco and UC Berkeley claim that they have developed an AI-based system that has enabled a woman with severe paralysis to speak through a digital avatar.