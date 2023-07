A pioneering research program led by Monash University's Associate Professor Adeel Razi, in collaboration with Melbourne start-up Cortical Labs, has been awarded a prestigious grant of around AUD 600,000 from the National Intelligence and Security Discovery Research Grants Program, according to a press release.

This transformative project aims to grow human brain cells on silicon chips, creating remarkable capabilities in the realm of machine learning.

The focal point of the study revolves around growing approximately 800,000 living brain cells onto silicon chips, allowing researchers to "teach" these cells to perform goal-directed tasks.

The new study comes off the back of last year's success, when the brain cells were taught to play a simple computer game, Pong, and attracted global attention, marking a significant milestone in the team's research.