Brain surgery using AI will be possible within two years

Brain surgery using AI will be possible within two yearsThe UK government says AI could be "a real game-changer" for healthcare.Sejal Sharma| Sep 28, 2023 10:34 AM ESTCreated: Sep 28, 2023 10:34 AM ESTinnovationDoctors performing brain surgeryozgurdonmaz/iStock A leading neurosurgeon in the UK has said that brain surgery using artificial intelligence (AI) is possible within two years, making it safer and more effective."You could, in a few years, have an AI system that has seen more operations than any human has ever or could ever see," Dr. Hani Marcus told BBC. Dr. Marcus is a consultant neurosurgeon at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery and an Honorary Associate Professor at the University College (UCL) London Queen Square Institute of Neurology,Trainee surgeons at UCL are working on an AI technology for brain surgery that highlights tiny tumors and critical structures such as blood vessels at the center of the brain, reported BBC. The UK government, which has announced a funding of over $15 million (£13 million) to transform healthcare research, has called the AI technology a 'game changer.'The AI system has analyzed over 200 videos of small pea-sized glands in the center of the brain over the last 10 months, which has helped it reach a level of experience it would take a surgeon 10 years to gain, said the report.UK funding for healthcare technologyNew funding to advance healthcare technology was announced earlier last month. UCL is one of 22 universities recently given government money to help revolutionize healthcare in the UK.UCL's Centre for Interventional and Surgical Sciences will receive over $610,000 (£500,000). The technology being developed at the Centre is a real-time AI "assisted decision support framework" to minimize any abnormalities post-op, avoiding complications and shortening a patient's recovery time.The Centre will also be visited by the UK Secretary of State to see how the early development of this technology could revolutionize surgery for one of the most common types of brain tumors.Advancements in AI medical techThe confluence of AI and the human brain has seen many developments over the last couple of years. Scientists want chips in the brain to aid patients with neurological disorders and cure diseases like paralysis, blindness, and mental illnesses. AI is also helping doctors perform surgery.Using AI, scientists have also re-established a connection between the brain, body, and spinal cord of a person living with quadriplegia. They installed an implant inside the patient's brain and used an AI program to convert the patient's thoughts into actions.Interesting Engineering had reported earlier that a Chinese team of researchers and doctors had developed a robotics system for brain surgery that will rely on AI for minimally invasive neurosurgery. AI, in particular, has helped doctors address the challenges produced by brain tissue and the difficulty in surgical manipulation.In fact, a UCL team of researchers has previously developed a map that would show how genetic changes drive the development of tumors in the brain, thus enabling accurate prediction of survival than standard diagnostic approaches. "Surgeons like myself - even if you're very experienced - can, with the help of AI, do a better job..." added Dr. Marcus.