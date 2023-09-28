Brain surgery using AI will be possible within two years

A leading neurosurgeon in the UK has said that brain surgery using artificial intelligence (AI) is possible within two years, making it safer and more effective.

"You could, in a few years, have an AI system that has seen more operations than any human has ever or could ever see," Dr. Hani Marcus told BBC. Dr. Marcus is a consultant neurosurgeon at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery and an Honorary Associate Professor at the University College (UCL) London Queen Square Institute of Neurology,

Trainee surgeons at UCL are working on an AI technology for brain surgery that highlights tiny tumors and critical structures such as blood vessels at the center of the brain, reported BBC.