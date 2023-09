Engineers have developed a "brainless" soft robot that can effortlessly traverse difficult terrain.

This breakthrough comes from North Carolina State University researchers, who previously created a soft robot capable of navigating basic mazes without the need for human or computer intervention.

They have now improvised on this existing design to allow the robot to travel over complicated surfaces.

“We’ve developed a new soft robot that is capable of turning on its own, allowing it to make its way through twisty mazes, even negotiating its way around moving obstacles. And it’s all done using physical intelligence, rather than being guided by a computer,” said Jie Yin, co-corresponding author of this new paper, in an official release.