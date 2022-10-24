Bill Gates-backed startup builds a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel

“Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a new way for the private sector to accelerate the clean energy transition by funding projects that will ensure essential climate solutions get to market on the timeline the world needs,” explains Rodi Guidero, Executive Director, Breakthrough Energy & Managing Partner, Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

“LanzaJet’s new sustainable aviation fuel plant could play a vital role in decarbonizing aviation while demonstrating how the jobs and businesses of the clean energy economy can power communities. We’re grateful to Catalyst’s partners, who understand climate leadership means supporting the technologies that will eliminate emissions and that solving our climate challenges will require nothing less than mobilizing the world’s economic engine to build a net-zero future,” he added.

Image of LanjaJet's pioneer AtJ fuel plant. LanjaJet

LanzaJet's Freedom Pines Fuels project will be the company's first commercial-scale SAF plant. It will also be the first plant in the world to make alcohol-to-jet SAF, which it is hoped could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70% compared to fossil jet fuel. The project is set to be finished in 2023.

This is potentially a big deal as about 2 percent to 3 percent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions come from aviation annually. Since sustainable aviation fuels are "drop-in" fuels, they are an essential way to quickly reduce carbon emissions from aviation using the planes already in use worldwide.

Once it is fully running, this plant will be a crucial part of increasing SAF production and bringing sustainable fuels that are less expensive to the market. The plant is expected to make 9 million gallons of SAF and 1 million gallons of renewable diesel yearly.