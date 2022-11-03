Engineers developed a breakthrough method to generate hydrogen gas in one-step process

Now, Rice University engineers and scientists have devised a new way for such petrochemical industries to turn the noxious gas into "high-demand" hydrogen gas.

Rice engineer, physicist, and chemist Naomi Halas and the team have created a method that derives energy from light and employs gold nanoparticles to convert hydrogen sulfide and sulfur in one step.

In comparison, current catalytic technology refineries work through a method known as the Claus process, which requires multiple steps. Also, it produces sulfur but no hydrogen, which is converted into water.

"Hydrogen sulfide emissions can result in hefty fines for industry, but remediation is also very expensive," Halas, a nanophotonics pioneer whose lab has spent years developing commercially viable light-activated nanocatalysts, said in a statement. "The phrase 'game-changer' is overused, but in this case, it applies. Implementing plasmonic photocatalysis should be far less expensive than traditional remediation, and it has the added potential of transforming a costly burden into an increasingly valuable commodity."

According to Halas, the process is economical; it could have low implementation costs and high efficiency to clean up nonindustrial hydrogen sulfide from sources like sewer gas and animal wastes.

An illustration of the light-powered, one-step remediation process for hydrogen sulfide gas made possible by a gold photocatalyst created at Rice University. Halas Group/Rice University

The remediation process is economical and efficient

The team dotted the surface of grains of silicon dioxide powder with tiny "islands" of gold, according to the release. Each island was a gold nanoparticle that would interact with a wavelength of visible light. The reactions created "hot carriers," short-lived, high-energy electrons that can drive catalysis.

In a laboratory setup, the team demonstrated that a bank of LED lights could produce "hot carrier photocatalysis" and convert H2S directly into H2 gas and sulfur.