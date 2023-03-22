Record-breaking optical switch study paves way for ultrafast electronics

Optical transistors will regulate electric signals

Electronic devices use semiconductors to switch the flow of electricity and data, denoted as either "on" or "off," using electrical signals conveyed via microwaves. According to Hassan, the development of ultrafast optical electronics and the building of "optical transistors" will be made possible by the use of laser light to regulate electrical signals in the future of electronics, says the press statement.

University of Arizona Assistant Professor of Physics and Optical Sciences Mohammed Hassan. University of Arizona

According to Hassan, the fastest semiconductor transistors in the world can operate at a speed of more than 800 gigahertz. Data transfer at that frequency is measured at a scale of picoseconds, or one trillionth of a second.

Since the invention of the semiconductor transistor, computer processing power has steadily increased. However, according to Hassan, one of the main issues with developing faster technology is that the heat produced by continuously adding transistors to a microchip will eventually require more energy to cool than can pass through the chip.

"This new advancement would also allow the encoding of data on ultrafast laser pulses, which would increase the data transfer speed and could be used in long-distance communications from Earth into deep space," Hassan said. "This promises to increase the limiting speed of data processing and information encoding and open a new realm of information technology."

Published in Science Advances on February 22, UArizona physics postdoctoral research associate Dandan Hui and physics graduate student Husain Alqattan also contributed to the article, in addition to researchers from Ohio State University and the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.